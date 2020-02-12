Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Postage stamps honoring Abai and Al Farabi released in Switzerland

    12 February 2020, 09:26

    BERN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Switzerland initiated the issuing of the commemorative postage stamps to celebrate 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker, Abai, and 1150th anniversary of the birth of Abu Nasr Farabi (Al-Farabi), Turkic scholar and philosopher.

    The Embassy uses the stamps issued in its daily business mail. Talks are underway to distribute commemorative stamps throughout Switzerland.

    Despite the development of up-to-date digital technologies and e-service, the postal service remains one of the most popular communication resources in Switzerland. The SwissPost stamps are popular among stamp collectors and tourists.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships