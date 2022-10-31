Postage stamp marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary, has issued a commemorative postage stamp.

The years of the anniversary date – 1992-2022 are indicated on the left side of the stamp of the two countries. Postage stamps are used in the daily correspondence of the Embassy, as well as souvenirs. When creating the stamp design, the principles of philately and the standards of the Hungarian Post were taken into account, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The first copies of the commemorative stamp were presented on October 26, 2022 during a solemn reception on the occasion of the Republic Day to Mihály Varga, Minister of Finance, co-chairman of three interstate institutions of bilateral cooperation: the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Strategic Council, as well as Sándor F. Kovács, Deputy of the National Assembly, Chairman of the Union of the Kypchaks of Hungary.

The stamps are also set to be gifted to representatives of science and culture, public figures, as well as local collectors - philatelists.

It is worth mentioning that in 1992 Hungary became one of the first ten states to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan. In 1993, diplomatic missions of both states were opened in the capitals of the two countries, while the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Budapest became the first foreign institution of independent Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe.

Kazakhstan and Hungary express confidence that the strategic partnership will be further strengthened for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, in the interests of peace, security and stability.





Photo: press service of the MFA



