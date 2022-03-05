Go to the main site
    Postage stamp, dated to Zhambyl Zhabayev’s anniversary, issued in Azerbaijan

    5 March 2022, 09:22

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The international foundation of Turkic culture and heritage in order to promote centuries-long culture and history of Turkic people starts a new project themed Three Poets, Kazinform reports referring to the Fund’s press service.

    Three postage stamps dated to the anniversaries of three great Turkic poets, such as Yunis Emre, Âşık Alesker and Zhambyl Zhabayev were issued. The stamps were put into circulation with support of the international foundation of Turkic culture and heritage and Azerpost of the Digital Development and Transport Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    The project is timed to the 700th anniversary of Turkish poet Yunus Emre, 200th anniversary of Âşık Alesker of Azerbaijan and 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

