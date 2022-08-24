Post-pandemic retail higher in North Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The states in North Brazil over the last few months showed the most significant response to the recovery in retail sales after the pandemic. The figures can be found in a survey by the country’s National Confederation of Trade of Goods, Services, and Tourism (CNC), with public data from various sources, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to the study, five of the seven states making up the region showed an increase above the national average—1.6 percent. Atop the list are Roraima, with 17.1 percent; Pará, with 15.7 percent; Amapá, with 14.6 percent; Amazonas, with 6.2 percent; and Rondônia, with 3.2 percent.

The confederation reports that the states in the North stood out for consumer circulation compared to the recovery of activity in street commerce. Data from Google Mobility indicate that «the flow of people in establishments dedicated to the sale of goods or services has practically normalized in comparison with the beginning of 2020.»

At the end of July, retail was one percent below the level observed for January 3–February 6, 2020, which was used as the basis for the survey.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br