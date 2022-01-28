Go to the main site
    Portugal reports record daily COVID-19 infections

    28 January 2022, 17:40

    LISBON. KAZINFORM - Portugal reported a record daily count of 65,706 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 2,443,818, Xinhua reports.

    According to figures released by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS), 41 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide count to 19,744.

    A total of 23,498 recoveries were registered, taking the national tally to 1,865,651.

    The DGS said that 8.8 million people have been fully vaccinated, while 4.6 million people have received a booster.

    Portugal spent 7.74 million euros (8.6 million U.S. dollars) in 2021 on human resources, personal protective equipment, medicines, vaccines, and tests to tackle the pandemic, according to official data.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

