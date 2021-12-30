Go to the main site
    Port of Baku, ports of Central Asian countries integrate their information systems

    30 December 2021, 17:01

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) and the ports of Central Asia are integrating their information systems into a single platform within the framework of cooperation under the PCS (Port Infrastructure Management Program) program, the Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Department of Port of Baku, Khudayar Hasanli told Trend.

    According to Hasanli, work is being intensively carried out in this direction with the port of Aktau (Kazakhstan), Trend reports.

    «In addition to the countries of Central Asia, we also plan to integrate our information systems with the Western ports. To date, the integration process has already been partially implemented. Trucks, passing border control, carry out the customs clearance process in a simplified form. Also, similar work is underway on the railways, pilot projects have already started. It is planned to integrate with ports from the eastern direction,» he said.

    The head of the department stressed that similar work is being carried out with the Turkmen side.

    «Despite some difficulties, we continue to make efforts to achieve the best results in the near future. In world practice, there are very few such cases when port information systems are integrated with the systems of other ports,» he stressed.

    In addition, according to Hasanli, the implementation of this project will reduce the time spent at the border checkpoint.

    «We will receive information in advance about the arriving mode of transport, the type of cargo, its further direction and a number of other information,» he stressed.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

