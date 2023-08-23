Population to reach over 2.2mln in Astana by 2035

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Director of Astanagenplan Ruslan Zhakupov told about the plans for the development of the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the territory of the city is to remain unchanged.

«The estimated number of people is to reach 2.275 million by 2035. The planned volume of housing is around 68 million square meters. The main urban-planning issues, that is, trtansport system, social issues, construction of schools, kindergartens, hospitals, fire stations, and key installations are being addressed,» said the speaker.