Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Population of Kazakhstan may hit 25 mln by 2050

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 October 2020, 19:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Ministry forecasts that population of Kazakhstan may hit 25 mln by 2050.

The Labour and Social Protection Vice Minister, Serik Shapkenov, told the roundtable that the country's birth rate grows annually. Up to 400,000 babies are born every year.

As stated there childbirth figures increased from 2.7 to 2.9, in some southern regions birth rate climbed to 4. The population of Kazakhstan is predicted to increase by 1.3 times to settle at 25 mln then.

He also added the Ministry is working at the President’s task to support family and childhood institution outlined in the Address.

As of today there are above 230,000 multiple children mothers and above 294,000 large families in Kazakhstan. The Government pays more than 40 social allowances, the quarter of them are paid to mothers and children.


Statistics   Kazakhstan  
