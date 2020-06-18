Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Population of Kazakhstan amounts to 18.71 mln

    18 June 2020, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of May 1, 2020 population of Kazakhstan has amounted to 18711.2 thousand people including urban - 11004.5 thousand people (58.8%), rural - 7706.7 thousand people (41.2%), Kazinform reports referring to the Statistics Committee.

    Compared with May 1, 2019, the population has increased by 242.4 thousand people or 1.3%. The largest overall increase was observed in 3 regions of the country: Almaty (63.7 thousand people), Nur-Sultan (55.5 thousand people) and Turkestan region (33.1 thousand people).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Statistics Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023