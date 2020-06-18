Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Population of Kazakhstan amounts to 18.71 mln

Alzhanova Raushan
18 June 2020, 10:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of May 1, 2020 population of Kazakhstan has amounted to 18711.2 thousand people including urban - 11004.5 thousand people (58.8%), rural - 7706.7 thousand people (41.2%), Kazinform reports referring to the Statistics Committee.

Compared with May 1, 2019, the population has increased by 242.4 thousand people or 1.3%. The largest overall increase was observed in 3 regions of the country: Almaty (63.7 thousand people), Nur-Sultan (55.5 thousand people) and Turkestan region (33.1 thousand people).


Statistics   Kazakhstan  
