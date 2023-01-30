Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Population mobility drops most in nearly 50 years on housing market slump in S. Korea

30 January 2023, 17:48
Population mobility drops most in nearly 50 years on housing market slump in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country decreased by the widest margin in nearly 50 years, data showed Monday, due mainly to the falling number of houses traded amid soaring borrowing costs, Yonhap reports.

The number of people who changed their residences fell 14.7 percent on-year to 6.15 million in 2022, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. It marked the sharpest on-year fall since a 24.8 percent drop tallied in 1976.

In 2021, the figure dropped 6.7 percent on-year to reach 7.2 million.

The decline came as people refrained from purchasing new homes amid economic uncertainties and soaring interest rates.

In January, the central bank raised the benchmark seven-day repo rate from 3.25 percent to 3.5 percent, the highest level since 2008. It was the seventh straight rate increase since April last year, the longest span of tightening.

The decrease was also attributable to the country's aging population, as those in their 20s and 30s are normally more likely to relocate their homes.

The population mobility rate -- the percentage of those relocating per 100 people -- amounted to 12 percent in 2022, down 2.1 percentage points from the previous year.

Seoul posted a net outflow of 35,000 people in 2022, while its surrounding Gyeonggi Province received 44,000 new residents. South Chungcheong Province gained 14,000 people, while the southeastern port city of Busan lost 14,000 people.

For December, the number of people who changed their residences fell 19.6 percent on-year to 497,000, the agency said. The figure marked the 24th consecutive month of decline.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr




Related news
S. Korea to resume construction of Shin Hanul 3 and 4 nuclear reactors this year
S. Korea aims to become one of the world’s top 3 AI powerhouses by 2027: PM
Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas
Теги:
Read also
S. Korea to resume construction of Shin Hanul 3 and 4 nuclear reactors this year
72 Italian cities broke the law on air-pollution in 2022
Japan’s job availability in 2022 improves for 1st time in 4 years
A radioactive capsule is missing in Australia. It’s tiny and potentially deadly
IMF says 2023 global growth to slow, but projection better than Oct.
44 killed, over 157 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan's Peshawar
20.6 million int'l tourists flock to Mexico by air in 2022
COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
News Partner
Popular
1 Ilyas Ospanov appointed as new Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development
2 People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
3 COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
4 Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
5 Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria

News