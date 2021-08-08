Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    Popularity of traditional Kazakh togyzqumalaq brain game growing in Lithuania

    8 August 2021, 12:14

    VILNIUS. KAZINFORM The first in the country and in the region, a federation of togyzqumalaq opened in the Lithuanian capital.

    It was registered by the Lithuanian family of Aidas Zandaris and Ramutė Zandarienė.

    For several years now, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Lithuania, as well as the World Federation of Togyzqumalaq, in cooperation with Lithuanian partners, have been meticulously working to introduce the ages-old intellectual game of Kazakhs and several other nations in this country, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Master classes in togyzqumalaq are held on a regular basis, during which Lithuanian schoolchildren and students are taught the basics of the game. In 2019 Aidas Zandaris and Ramutė Zandarienė, together with the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the World Federation for the first time published a methodological manual on the game in the Lithuanian language and presented it at a large regional exhibition.

    The intellectual game actively develops in Lithuania and conquers minds of more and more admirers. Two tournaments on togyzqumalaq have already been held in the country.

    Everyone can buy the boards made in Kazakhstan in the very center of the Old Town of Vilnius, in the bookstore of Zandaris.

    The founders of the Federation dedicated its opening to the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and plan not only to develop the game, but also to challenge soon the most skilled masters of the game in Kazakhstan.

    As reported earlier, in December 2020, after reviewing the joint proposal of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, UNESCO inscribed the traditional intelligence and strategy game of togyzqumalaq into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy History of Kazakhstan Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region