Popular theater actress Larissa Lebedeva dies
9 August 2022 11:00

Popular theater actress Larissa Lebedeva dies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Popular actress of Nur-Sultan-based Maxim Gorkiy State Academic Russian Drama Theater Larissa Lebedeva died, Kazinform has learned from the theatre’s press service.

Larissa Lebedeva is a graduate of the Art of Acting Studio-Workshop located in Bishkek (1994).

In 1996, she graduated from the N. Arabayev Kyrgyz State Pedagogical Institute.

She began her career at the Youth Theater of Bishkek. Later she worked for the Bishkek State Academic Russian Drama Theater, and then Akmola Regional Russia Drama Theater in Kokshetau.

Since 2003, Larissa Lebedeva has worked at the Maxim Gorkiy State Academic Russian Drama Theater in Nur-Sultan.

In 2011, she was awarded Madeniet Qairatkeri (Worker of Culture) Badge of Honour.

In 2020, the actress received the Letter of Gratitude from the Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

In 2021, Larissa Lebedeva was awarded Dara (Unique) medal from the Union of Theatre Workers of Kazakhstan.


