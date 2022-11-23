Popular blogger Jaan Roose slacklines between Bozzhyra ‘fangs’ in Mangistau region

23 November 2022, 12:56

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Popular Estonian blogger Jaan Roose visited Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region, where he shot a video about unique Bozzhyra tract, Kazinform reports.

Bozzhyra is one of the most beautiful places in Kazakhstan, which looks like a range of rock formations of different sizes and shapes. It is located at the bottom of a huge canyon in western part of the Ustyurt Plateau on Mangyshlak peninsula.

Bozzhyra is an ideal place for shooting Hollywood westerns or science fiction films. It seems that these landscapes are of alien origin. But in fact, they were once the bottom of the ancient Tethys ocean. This incredible landscape was created by nature.

Bozhyra stuns with its scope. Vehicles and people here look like toys. It is not so easy to get to the tract, but every year more and more tourists prefer to visit it.

The two logging rocks, from which the journey usually begins, are called «fangs». Formed under the influence of external factors, the 200-metre tall rocks resemble the teeth of a giant monster. Over the years, the mountains crumbled, leaving only two pillars.

In the video, Jaan slacklines a distance of 500 meters at a height of 200 meters between the two «fangs». The video has gathered over 300 thousand views.

«I was blown away by the unearthly beauty of the place. The fact there used to be an ocean here really fuels the imagination. Bozzhyra is a challenge and it is one of the most difficult, but beautiful projects I've ever undertaken. I came to Kazakhstan for the first time and I really liked the people,» Jaan Roose says.

Jaan is a professional record-breaking stuntman, who conquers the most unusual locations around the world. The film crew lived on Bozzhyra for five days to shoot the video.

Photo: instagram.com/redbullkazakhstan