Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Popko-Shevchenko upset at Poznan Open

    1 June 2022, 09:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko paired with Alexander Shevchenko of Russia were eliminated in the Men’s Doubles opener at the ATP’s Poznan Open in Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russian duo lost to the 4th-seeded Czech tandem Marek Gengel and Adam Pavlasek in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    During the match Popko and Shevchenko made five double faults and hit only one ace.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Popko had been upset by French Hugo Grenier in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 in the opening round of the tournament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana