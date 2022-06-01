Popko-Shevchenko upset at Poznan Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko paired with Alexander Shevchenko of Russia were eliminated in the Men’s Doubles opener at the ATP’s Poznan Open in Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Russian duo lost to the 4th-seeded Czech tandem Marek Gengel and Adam Pavlasek in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

During the match Popko and Shevchenko made five double faults and hit only one ace.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Popko had been upset by French Hugo Grenier in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 in the opening round of the tournament.



