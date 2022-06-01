Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Popko-Shevchenko upset at Poznan Open

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2022, 09:27
Popko-Shevchenko upset at Poznan Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko paired with Alexander Shevchenko of Russia were eliminated in the Men’s Doubles opener at the ATP’s Poznan Open in Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Russian duo lost to the 4th-seeded Czech tandem Marek Gengel and Adam Pavlasek in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

During the match Popko and Shevchenko made five double faults and hit only one ace.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Popko had been upset by French Hugo Grenier in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 in the opening round of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year