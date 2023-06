Popko of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Kyiv

KYIV. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko has advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Kyiv, Ukraine, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Popko defeated Francesco Forti of Italy in two sets 7-5, 6-2. He is to face off against Ergi Kırkın of Turkey in the quarterfinal.