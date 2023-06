NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko was defeated in the tense encounter against Australian John Milliman at the Astana Open, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Kazakhstani Popko lost to John Milliman of Australia 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 in the 1/16 finals of the Astana Open.

Notably, Australian John Milliman won the 2020 Astana Open singles title.