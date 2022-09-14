Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pope Francis wishes Kazakhstan to open new path towards peace
14 September 2022, 12:13

Pope Francis wishes Kazakhstan to open new path towards peace

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pope Francis addressed the participants of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders being held presently in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Brothers and sisters, this is how I would like to greet you. In the name of fraternity that unites us as children of the same Heaven,» the Pontiff said.

«We are in the land through which large caravans have passed for many centuries. In these areas, thanks to the Great Silk Road, numerous stories, ideas, beliefs entwined,» Pope Francis noted.

«Let Kazakhstan once again become a land of meetings for those living at a distance from each other. Let it open a new path for meetings, based on human relations: respect and sincerity. The new path of fraternity which will bring us to peace,» the Pontiff added.


Photo:t.me/bort_01


