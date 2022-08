1 August 2022 16:15

Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Upon invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 13-15, 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

As part of the visit, meetings with the country's top officials as well as participation in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions are expected.