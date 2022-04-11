Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Pope Francis set to visit Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 April 2022, 22:18
Pope Francis set to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Pope Francis via videoconference, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Vatican, as well as issues of promoting interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue.

Special emphasis was made on the agenda of the upcoming the 7th World Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in the coming September in the capital of Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this event is of great importance for Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev spoke about the Kazakh model of interfaith harmony and unity. He also informed the Head of the Catholic Church about the implementation of large-scale political and economic reforms in the country.

photo

The Pope Francis expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to meet and confirmed his official visit to Kazakhstan, as well as participation in the 7th World Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. He noted that he is optimistic with the upcoming visit and participation in the forum.

«I look forward to this important event from the point of promoting interreligious dialogue, and for the theme of unity to bring countries, which is much needed for the world today,» the Head of the Catholic Church said.

photo

The Pontiff stressed the exceptional importance of achieving unity and harmony in the world in the current difficult geopolitical situation.

«We see how diverse and united your country is. This is a basis for stability. We are happy that in Kazakhstan you understand that. You can count on my support, and I appreciate your efforts,» the Pope stated.

In turn, President Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to further developing cooperation with the Holy See in the sphere of spiritual harmony and mutual respect.


photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023