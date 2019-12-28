Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Pope Francis extends condolences to Kazakhstan over victims of Almaty plane crash

    28 December 2019, 20:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin sent a telegram of condolences to Kazakhstan on behalf of Pope of Francis, in connection with the Bek Air passenger jet crash near Almaty, Kazinform reports citing Vatican News newspaper.

    «Having learned with sadness of the recent plane crash in Almaty, His Holiness Pope Francis sends his condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.

    He prays especially for the eternal repose of the deceased and for the healing of those injured. Upon all, especially those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts, His Holiness invokes the strength and peace of Almighty God,» the telegram reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt