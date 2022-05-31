Pope Francis calls Kazakhstan ‘a reliable partner’ in Central Asia

VATICAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi was honored with a private audience with Pope Francis during his official visit to Vatican, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the audience, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City stressed that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of Vatican in Central Asia. Pope Francis also commended the political and economic reforms put forward by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of a New Kazakhstan Initiative and the upcoming nationwide constitutional referendum.

The sides went on to discuss the agenda of the upcoming 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled to take place this September in the Kazakh capital. The head of the Catholic Church praised Kazakhstan’s efforts on facilitating inter-faith accord and inter-religious dialogue.

Minister Tileuberdi pointed out the historical decision of Pope Francis to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan and participate in the work of the Congress, adding it is highly anticipated by Catholics both in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

As part of his working visit to Vatican, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held separate meetings with Secretary of State of His Holiness Pietro Parolin and President of the Pontifical Council for interreligious Dialogue Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot.

The sides focused on further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Holy See in the spirit of spiritual accord and mutual respect.

On behalf of the Head of State Minister Tileuberdi awarded the Dostyq order of the 2nd degree to Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot for his contribution to the development of inter-faith dialogue and the promotion of ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.