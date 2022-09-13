Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan
13 September 2022, 17:29

Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pope Francis arrived for a state visit in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The papal plane with Pope Francis aboard landed at the airport in the Kazakh capital.

The Head of State is expected to greet Pope Francis at the airport, it said in a statement.


As it was previously announced, Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The program of the visit’s first day features a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society.

On the second day of the visit, the head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to participate in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to hold several meetings with other religious leaders.

On September 14, Pope Francis will also conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.

On the visit’s final day, he plans to attend the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the adoption of its final declaration, and to meet with clergymen, nuns and seminarians of the Roman Catholic Church from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries.


