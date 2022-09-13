Go to the main site
    Pope Francis arrives at Akorda Presidential Palace

    13 September 2022, 19:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of meeting Pope Francis took place at the Akorda Presidential Residence, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Akorda.

    During the event, the Head of the Honor Guard presented a report to the leaders of the country, as well as the anthems of Kazakhstan and Vatican were played. Then, the Kazakh President and the Pope entered the Vostochniy hall for talks.

    On September 14, Pope Francis will conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

