Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Pope Francis arrives at Akorda Presidential Palace
13 September 2022, 19:03

Pope Francis arrives at Akorda Presidential Palace

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of meeting Pope Francis took place at the Akorda Presidential Residence, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Akorda.

During the event, the Head of the Honor Guard presented a report to the leaders of the country, as well as the anthems of Kazakhstan and Vatican were played. Then, the Kazakh President and the Pope entered the Vostochniy hall for talks.

On September 14, Pope Francis will conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
General meeting of TITR takes place in Tbilisi
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive