Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Pompeo to visit Israel, Belgium after trip to Turkey

    17 October 2019, 16:10

    WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel and Belgium on Friday and Saturday, respectively, after visiting Turkey.

    Currently en route to Ankara, Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence will hold talks Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Pompeo will meet with key leaders and discuss longstanding alliances, according to State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

    Pompeo will then travel to Brussels and meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

    The two men will discuss «Transatlantic security issues and U.S. goals for the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial and Leaders Meeting.»

    For full version go to

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Politics World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023