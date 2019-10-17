Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pompeo to visit Israel, Belgium after trip to Turkey

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 October 2019, 16:10
WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel and Belgium on Friday and Saturday, respectively, after visiting Turkey.

Currently en route to Ankara, Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence will hold talks Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Pompeo will meet with key leaders and discuss longstanding alliances, according to State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

Pompeo will then travel to Brussels and meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The two men will discuss «Transatlantic security issues and U.S. goals for the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial and Leaders Meeting.»

