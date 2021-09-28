Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Polyurethane foam plant to be commissioned in Aktobe region

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 September 2021, 13:18
Polyurethane foam plant to be commissioned in Aktobe region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported on the industrial projects that are to be implemented in the regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The projects within the framework of the Industrialization Map are concentrated in five regions of Kazakhstan. Six projects worth 113 billion tenge are to be implemented in the oil and gas processing sector,» Minister Mirzagaliyev said at the Government session on Tuesday.

Four projects to the amount of 7.9 billion tenge are to be launched in Aktobe region. One of them is the plant producing polyurethane foam.

«These projects are to be commissioned this year and will create over 300 new workplaces,» the minister added.

Some regional projects, according to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, are to be implemented in the field of renewable energy.


