    Polyethylene terephthalate production complex to be built in Atyrau

    24 February 2020, 09:42

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A complex for the production of polyethylene terephthalate will be built in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry, the consumption of petrochemical products is growing in the world, and Kazakhstan is diversifying the economy through the development of the petrochemical industry.

    Within the framework of this program, it is planned to build a complex for the production of polyethylene terephthalate in the city of Atyrau. The project cost is USD700 million. The capacity of the complex is approximately 430 thousand tons of products per year. During the construction, about 1500 people will be employed. The working complex will employ more than 300 people.

    Polyethylene terephthalate is a thermoplastic used for the manufacture of plastic containers of various types and purposes, primarily plastic bottles.

    Alzhanova Raushan

