    Polling stations wrap up work in 14 regions of Kazakhstan

    25 July 2021, 20:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Voting in the first-ever direct elections of rural akims has wrapped up in 14 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The voting came to an end at 20:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    Over 1.2 million voters were expected to cast their votes at the first-ever direct elections of rural akims. The elections of rural akims were held at 1,847 polling stations.

    Akims of 730 rural settlements are to be elected directly within the framework of the elections. 2,297 candidates were registered at 730 election districts, according to the data of the regional election commissions.

    Of 2,297, 1,419 were self-nominated candidates, while 878 candidates were nominated by six political parties registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Of 2,297, 1,839 were male candidates and 458 were female candidates.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

