    Polling stations start working in Türkiye, Russia, Jordan and Iran

    19 March 2023, 10:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Polling stations have started working in the Turkish cities of Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, ballot stations have opened in Tehran (Iran), cities of Riyadh and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan) and Doha (Qatar) and Russia's Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan.

    The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is underway in Kazakhstan.

    12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections countrywide and at 77 ballot stations in 62 foreign countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

