    Polling stations start working in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states

    19 March 2023, 11:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Polling stations in the cities of Vilnius, Athens, Sofia, Bucharest, Tallinn, Helsinki, and Riga opened their doors for nationals of Kazakhstan willing to cast their votes in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Earlier it was reported that the early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had started across Kazakhstan. Over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing election.

    Due to time difference, some of the polling stations were opened a bit earlier that in Kazakhstan. 77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries.

    Voting started at the polling stations at the Kazakh embassies and general consulates in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong at 5:00 am Astana time.

    Polling stations in South Korea, Bishkek, New Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, Tehran, Riyadh, Amman, Doha, and other cities started their work as well.

