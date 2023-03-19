Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Polling stations start working in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states

19 March 2023, 11:50
Polling stations start working in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states Фото; t.me/pressmfakz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Polling stations in the cities of Vilnius, Athens, Sofia, Bucharest, Tallinn, Helsinki, and Riga opened their doors for nationals of Kazakhstan willing to cast their votes in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that the early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had started across Kazakhstan. Over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing election.

Due to time difference, some of the polling stations were opened a bit earlier that in Kazakhstan. 77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries.

Voting started at the polling stations at the Kazakh embassies and general consulates in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong at 5:00 am Astana time.

Polling stations in South Korea, Bishkek, New Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, Tehran, Riyadh, Amman, Doha, and other cities started their work as well.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News