    Polling stations opens doors in Bishkek, Tashkent, Ashgabat, and Dushanbe

    10 January 2021, 09:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Polling stations in Bishkek, Tashkent, Ashgabat, and Dushanbe have commenced their work, Kazinform reports.

    2021 parliamentary elections are underway in Kazakhstan. The polling stations opened their doors not only in Kazakhstan but its diplomatic missions abroad.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani student of the Korea University Adelina Alpamys was the first national of Kazakhstan to vote in the ongoing elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


    The polling stations at the embassies of Kazakhstan in Japan and the Republic of Korea were the first to begin their work. The polling stations number 261 in Tokyo and number 258 in Seoul opened their doors at 7:00 am local time.


