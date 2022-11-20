Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Polling stations opened in Middle East, Caucasus and Astrakhan

20 November 2022, 09:58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Polling stations opened their doors in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Masqat), the Caucasus (Yerevan, Baku, Tbilisi) and Astrakhan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Central Election Commission, 11,950,485 nationals of Kazakhstan are expected to cast their votes at 10,101 polling stations countrywide, and at 68 polling stations abroad.


Photo: t.me/pressmfakz

