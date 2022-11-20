Polling stations open doors in Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe

20 November 2022, 09:08

20 November 2022, 09:08

Polling stations open doors in Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani citizens can vote in the ongoing presidential election in Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad and Dushanbe as the polling stations have opened their doors there, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that voting was underway at the polling stations in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Omsk, Bishkek and New Delhi.

Earlier Kazinform reported that voting was on in all regions of Kazakhstan. 68 polling stations have been set up in 53 foreign countries.

The early presidential election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan are underway with six candidates running for the post. The presidential election kicked off in all regions of Kazakhstan at 7:00am and will run through 20:00pm local time. There are 10,101 polling stations across the country where Kazakhstanis can cast their vote