    Polling stations in North America, Brazil open doors for Kazakhstani voters

    19 March 2023, 18:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The polling stations were opened for Kazakhstani voters in North America, namely in Washington, DC, New York and Ottawa. They can cast their votes in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The polling station in Brazil opened its doors as well.


    77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries. The elections are set to take place from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm local time in line with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on election.


    Voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan totaled 51,98% as of 16:10 pm Astana time based on the data provided by the election commissions of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
