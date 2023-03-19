Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Polling stations in North America, Brazil open doors for Kazakhstani voters

19 March 2023, 18:17
Polling stations in North America, Brazil open doors for Kazakhstani voters Photo: t.me/pressmfakz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The polling stations were opened for Kazakhstani voters in North America, namely in Washington, DC, New York and Ottawa. They can cast their votes in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The polling station in Brazil opened its doors as well.

photo

77 polling stations were set up at the Kazakh embassies in 62 foreign countries. The elections are set to take place from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm local time in line with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on election.

photo

Voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan totaled 51,98% as of 16:10 pm Astana time based on the data provided by the election commissions of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo





Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News