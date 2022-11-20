Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Polling stations in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya start their work

20 November 2022, 12:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis staying in Turkey may cast their votes at the polling locations in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

Earlier the polling stations opened their doors in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Omsk, Bishkek, Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Yerevan, Baku, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan.

The presidential election started countrywide, as well as at 68 election districts in 53 countries overseas.


Photo: t.me/pressmfakz

