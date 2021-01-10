Go to the main site
    Polling districts in Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi open doors

    10 January 2021, 10:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Polling districts started their work in Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh student studying South Korea Adelina Alpamys was the first to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. The polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Japan and South Korea were the first to open their doors. Ballot stations number 261 in Tokyo and 258 in Seoul opened at 07:00 a.m. local time. Ballot stations in Bishkek, Tashkent, Ashgabat and Dushanbe were the next to start their work.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
