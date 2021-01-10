Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Polling districts in Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi open doors

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 10:27
Polling districts in Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi open doors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Polling districts started their work in Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakh student studying South Korea Adelina Alpamys was the first to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. The polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Japan and South Korea were the first to open their doors. Ballot stations number 261 in Tokyo and 258 in Seoul opened at 07:00 a.m. local time. Ballot stations in Bishkek, Tashkent, Ashgabat and Dushanbe were the next to start their work.

photo

photo


Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre