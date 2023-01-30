Poll predicts over 50% voter turnout at upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Research Institute ‘Public Opinion’ conducted a telephone poll predicting more than 50% voter turnout at the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Institute’s telephone poll conducted on January 25-28 predicts 53.3% of the voters would cast their ballots, including 39% with full intention to vote and 14.3% who would most likely to vote, at the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

Such a voter turnout percentage is common among all groups regardless of gender, age, and financial status, says the Institute’s statement.

The poll’s participants were asked over phone, ‘Would you take part in the parliamentary elections if held next Sunday?’

11.5% of the responders told they would unlikely to vote and 23.1% told they would not intend to cast their ballots. The share of those who whether would or not vote in the elections stood at 12.1%.

The poll was carried out with official approval of the Central Elections Commission.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.