Poll: Most Kazakhstanis favour five or more parties in Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A recent telephone poll conducted by the Research Institute ‘Public Opinion’ reveals 27.8% of the responders favouring political pluralism with five or more parties in the parliament lower chamber, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the poll, among those willing to cast their ballots at the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, 48.6% have full intention to vote for AMANAT Party nominees. The poll predicts Ayul and Akzhol parties would pass a threshold of 5%, receiving 6.2% and 5.4% of the votes, respectively.

4.8% of the responders pledged they would cast their ballots for the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, 3.6% for Respublica, 3.2% for the National Social and Democratic Party, and 2.8% for Baitaq.

The share of those who would be willing to vote against all stood at 2.6%.

Over one fifths of the responders (22.8%) remained undecided over which party to vote for.

The poll revealed that 27.8% of the responders favoured five or more parties in the parliament lower chamber, 6.6% four parties, 16.8% three, and 12% two.

To note, the poll was carried out among 1,200 responders over 18 from 17 regions of the country and Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, with an error margin of 2.6%.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.



