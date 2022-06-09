Political reforms should go hand in hand with economic changes - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his vision on business development on the international scale, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On June 5, the national referendum during which the citizens supported the amendments to the Constitution was held,» said Tokayev at a plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President explained that the amendments to one-third of the articles of the country's Constitution aimed at revising the President's powers, greater role of Parliament, expanding opportunities for the development of political parties, improving the election process, and strengthening the system of human rights and freedoms protection were put to the vote.

«At the same time, we believe that the ongoing political reforms should go hand in hand with sweeping economic changes, which is the way allowing us to get out of the middle-income trap and move to a new level of development,» said Tokayev.



