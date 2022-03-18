Go to the main site
    Political reforms of President - example of implementation of ‘hearing state’, PM

    18 March 2022, 09:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The initiatives, outlined in the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address, fully conform to the interests of the nation,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.

    «The political reforms put forward by the President are the new historical stage in strengthening of state building and a bright example of the implementation of the ‘hearing state’. The Head of State drew attention to responsible and timely taking relevant decisions amid this tough time without bureaucratization of the state machinery,» the PM told the Government meeting.

    «The initiatives, outlined in the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address, fully conform to the interests of the nation,» he noted.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State delivered his Address to the Nation on March 16.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

