    Political reforms in Kazakhstan in focus of Armenian government

    27 March 2023, 21:13

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, during the meeting development of Kazakh-Armenian bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various fields was discussed, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Armenian side was informed in detail about the program of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the preliminary results of the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan, which took place on March 19, 2023. Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan, congratulating on the successful holding of the election, highly appreciated the policy of the Kazakh leadership, and also noted the relevance and significance of the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan.

    A thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for deepening the multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Yerevan in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to the organization and holding of the 9th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and the Kazakh-Armenian business forum in Yerevan this year. In this context, the interlocutors stressed the importance of holding such events on a regular basis in order to expand trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Armenia Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political Reform
