Political reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Office of President of Hungary

14 December 2022, 16:38

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov held a meeting with the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of Hungary Kristof Altusz, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

First of all, the Kazakh diplomat informed Kristof Altus about the key priorities of the new term in office of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting was also focused on political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan and the goals of building a fair state, fair economy and fair society.

During the meeting the parties also discussed topical issues on the international agenda, the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Hungarian relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, plans for bilateral visits at the highest and high levels in the coming year, the potential expansion of the legal framework, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Particular emphasis was placed on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary within the framework of EU. Namely, the prospects for cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, energy, green economy, as well as visa facilitation between the two countries were discussed.

Concluding the meeting the two diplomats confirmed their commitment to the course of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations across the whole spectrum of cooperation.

Photo: gov.kz