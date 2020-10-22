Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Political reform packages within NPCC fully implemented – Karin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 October 2020, 11:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assistant to the Kazakh President Yerlan Karin told about the reforms carried out as part of the initiatives voiced at the Council’s previous sessions during today’s 4th session held online in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Karin, the National Council for Public Confidence now monitors the implementation of all proposals put forward by the Kazakh President during the Council’s sessions.

In particular, special attention is placed on the implementation of the political, economic and social reform packages following the 2nd session.

As the Assistant to the President said, as of today, the package of reforms voiced during all sessions of the Council has been carried out. In May-June, seven laws were adopted contributing to the development of multiparty system, active engagement of the youth and women in the political life, promotion of the protection of human rights.

According to him, the Council’s Secretariat monitors the implementation of social and economic reforms.

He added that most of the initiatives on improving the education and health systems proposed at the third session of the Council have already been carried out.


