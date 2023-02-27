Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Political parties to hold pre-election televised debates Mar 16

    27 February 2023, 12:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political parties running for the upcoming March 19 Parliamentary Elections will participate in the televised debates on March 16, Kazinform reports.

    «In line with the Law «On Elections», the Central Election Commission organizes the debates of the political parties running for the elections. The regulations and the principles of holding the debates have already been approved. The debates will be held on March 16, 2023,» member of the Central Election Commission Anastasia Schegortsova said at the CEC meeting.

    The debates will be broadcast live on Khabar TV Channel.

    Earlier it was reported that more than 12 million Kazakhstan will be able to cast their votes during the March 19 Elections.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
    5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz